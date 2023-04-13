Watch CBS News

Sentencings in 2 separate murder cases Thursday

Richard Peterson was sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison for murdering Amanda-Jo Vangrinsven, and on Thursday afternoon, Nicolas Firkus will be sentenced for the shooting death of his wife Heidi in St. Paul.
