A Valentine's Day-themed haunted house, a DIY workshop-meets-bar, and Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes!

SaturDATES: Weekend of Feb. 11, 2023 A Valentine's Day-themed haunted house, a DIY workshop-meets-bar, and Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On