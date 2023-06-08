Watch CBS News

SaturDates: Weekend entertainment best bets

Each Thursday, WCCO's team from The 4 showcases some weekend events or places for you to check out, including the Upper Deck Gold Experience at Target Field. Mike Augustyniak talks with Brian Graham on that event.
