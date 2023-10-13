Watch CBS News

QUEERSPACE Collective holds 3rd annual Spirit Day

QUEERSPACE collective is hosting its third annual Spirit Day event this Sunday at Victory Park in North Minneapolis, explain Nicki Hangsleben, founder and executive director, and Clark Maldonado, a volunteer mentor. Click here for more information.
