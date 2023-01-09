Watch CBS News

Police: Pregnant woman fatally shot outside Amazon facility in Lakeville, baby delivered

Police in Lakeville are investigating after a pregnant woman was fatally shot outside an Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse Sunday evening. The baby was delivered, but the condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
