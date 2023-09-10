Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: Vikings home opener 7 a.m. forecast

Tailgating temps will hang in the mid-60's but should warm up to the low 70s as the day wears on. The next three days may only be in the 60s. There are one or two minor chances for rain, but the week should be dry otherwise.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.