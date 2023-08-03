NEXT Weather: August 3, 2023 12 p.m. Temperatures today are still on track to hit the lower 90s, but it will FEEL more like 95+ this afternoon. The dew point will be around 70 degrees…which is swampy. Friday will be slightly cooler, but still above average. Temperatures should drop to the upper 80s, with slightly less humidity. The NEXT weather factor = RAIN! Rain mostly west of the Twin Cities on Saturday, pooling over the metro area by Sunday. Models still coming together. Temperature cooler for the weekend, likely in the 70s on Sunday. We then have a stretch of really nice weather by Monday! Highs near 80 with sun.