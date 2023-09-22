NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from September 22, 2023 After three days in the 80s, we start our descent to the 70s and 60s the next 3 Days. The rain chances start to increase later today, but it will be rather isolated. With that in mind, it’s possible we have a passing shower by 5pm. As the main weekend system approaches…the rain chances will increase. Most of Saturday will be showery west of the Twin Cities (Carver County and west). We should have some dry time to start the weekend. Sunday morning will be the wettest window of time. Rain totals expected to be above half an inch and some models up to the inch mark.