Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from September 20, 2023

We tap into the warmest air of the week this afternoon. Patchy morning clouds and even a shower is possible west of the cities. By mid-morning we should be starting the warming process. Wednesday night May produce a few isolated showers. Those fizzle off for another mild day Thursday. Rain chances increase heading into the weekend. Still fairly mild on Friday with showers coming in. A storm later in the night can’t be ruled out. Our first fall weekend looks to be wet, with the potential for soaking rain.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.