NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from September 20, 2023 We tap into the warmest air of the week this afternoon. Patchy morning clouds and even a shower is possible west of the cities. By mid-morning we should be starting the warming process. Wednesday night May produce a few isolated showers. Those fizzle off for another mild day Thursday. Rain chances increase heading into the weekend. Still fairly mild on Friday with showers coming in. A storm later in the night can’t be ruled out. Our first fall weekend looks to be wet, with the potential for soaking rain.