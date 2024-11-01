Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from Nov. 1, 2024

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says a small, weak piece of energy aloft could try to throw an isolated shower across west-central and northern Minnesota this afternoon. Otherwise it should be pretty dry.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.