NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast from Nov. 29, 2023 WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says...tonight will be mild, but tomorrow our highs will fall back closer to average in the mid-30s. Expect our highs to remain locked in the 30s into the weekend and beyond. There is only one shot of snow this weekend, and it would be more like flurries. A system looks to miss us to the south, but we could see some flakes on the northern edge. Accumulation will range from none to a trace.