Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast from Mar. 7, 2024

WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer has your latest forecast and he says we're going to get hit with a pool of cold air from the west. There is some potential for rain on Friday, but nothing of significance.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.