NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. report from November 16, 2023 WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says our temps are about to tumble…thus the BLUE Next Weather Tower. We drop to the low-30s tonight, and only warm to the mid-40s tomorrow. The wind will drop and not be a factor for a few days. We warm to the low-50s this weekend and stay dry. The next best chance of precipitation doesn’t arrive until later Monday. It looks light and mainly liquid.