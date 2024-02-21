Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. forecast from Feb. 21, 2024

WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says, "If the sun can kiss your yard, then you can kiss the snow goodbye." We'll continue to see warming temperatures despite getting 7 inches of snow merely a week ago.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.