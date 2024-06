NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. forecast for Tuesday June 18, 2024 WCCO-TV chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer says that we are in a tornado watch until 8 p.m. We had a band of severe weather roll through, but we are not done yet. The storms are widespread and severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect in northern Minnesota. The rain will continue throughout the evening, but will dry up overnight. Wednesday will be dry with a high in the 70s.