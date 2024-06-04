Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. forecast for June 4, 2024

WCCO-TV chief meteorologist Chris Shaffer says that an intense round of rain is heading our way. It will hit parts of Hennepin County by 6 p.m. and the metro area by 7 p.m. We will dry out overnight and can expect to wake up to sunshine Wednesday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.