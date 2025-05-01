Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 4 p.m. Minnesota forecast from May 1, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that we're going to see a major warming trend kick in as we arrive at the weekend, with highs flirting with 80 degrees.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.