Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 4 p.m. forecast from August 4, 2023

Hot, but not-that-humid, evening will mean near-zero chance for rain in most of the state...except along I-90 and in SW MN, where isolated downpours/rumbles will occur again… just like the last 2 nights.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.