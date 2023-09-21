NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. forecast from September 21, 2023 Temperatures will remain above average for another day. Morning showers and storms lift north through the red river valley, but we will avoid any of that locally. That means some showers may enter the Bemidji area north. Rain chances pick up here as our next trough moves across the region late Friday into Monday. The associated low packed with this will take a few days to navigate the upper Midwest. Our first fall weekend will be showery and at time wet. Showers increase Friday night, but we won’t tap into much until later Saturday and Sunday. The wettest period is still tracking out to be overnight Saturday and through Sunday AM. Better weather by Tuesday with sun and seasonable temps.