NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. forecast from September 20, 2023 High pressure is still close enough to help keep skies mostly sunny today and tomorrow. We'll notice more clouds by Friday as the next system approaches from the west, bringing temps down a bit back into the 70s. Rain chances pick up Friday night with some showers possible for Fri Night football, but most of the rain arrives Saturday & Sunday. Winds pick up too this weekend as temps fall back into the 60s for highs. It will be a very gray/gloomy official start to fall.