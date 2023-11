NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. forecast from November 10, 2023 WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says clouds and a light NW wind will make for a chilly end to the week with highs struggling to hit 40 today (avg: 45°. A warm front lifts northward late tomorrow which will pick up the wind again (gusts to 30mph) and could throw a passing shower our way. A few flakes could mix in, but no impacts expected.