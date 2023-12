NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. forecast from Dec. 29, 2023 WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says a weak ridge (high pressure) trying to nudge in from the Rockies will be just enough to bring some sunshine back into the forecast for our Friday. A minor clipper will drop into the Great Lakes as we head into Saturday. This will bring back the clouds and knock the temps down just a tad (low 30s).