Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 12 p.m. forecast from Aug. 15, 2024

WCCO meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says we do have a few more spotty showers on deck across the state today, but those should clear up by midday on Friday. You can expect temperatures in the 80s this weekend.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.