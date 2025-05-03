Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. weather report for Saturday, May 3, 2025

We have a number of days in the 70s in our future. We flirt with the possibility of hitting 80 on Sunday. Lisa Meadows breaks it all down.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.