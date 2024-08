NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. forecast for Saturday, August 3 2024 Parts of Minnesota are still in a severe thunderstorm warning, but those will drop off as the storm rolls through. The metro and surrounding areas will be in a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Sunday will have a some isolated storms but most of Minnesota will stay dry. Next best chance for rain is on Monday. Lisa Meadows breaks down the timing and the next seven days.