New app helps to prevent food waste Minneapolis foodies can now help cut back on food waste -- by purchasing food from their favorite spots... at a fraction of the cost. It's thanks to a new app -- that just launched-- called Too Good To Go. It connects consumers with not perfect... but perfectly good food.. that might end up in the trash otherwise. In Minneapolis you'll find more than 50 vendors...ready to offer "surprise bags" of unsold goodies... for a third of its retail value.