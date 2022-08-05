Watch CBS News

More than 7,000 monkeypox cases in the U.S.

Upwards of 80,000 people are being tested each week, and the Department of Health and Human Services estimates there are anywhere from 1.6-1.7 million people at high risk for monkeypox in the United States.
