Watch CBS News

Minnesotans battle dangerously cold temperatures

It's the coldest wind chill of the season, but that did not stop some young Minnesotans and their parents from getting out. Nick Lunemann and Derek James show us how some folks in St. Paul battled the bone-chilling temperatures.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.