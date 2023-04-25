Minnesota House lawmakers talk human services, public safety bills The Minnesota House is considering two bills Tuesday. One on human services and the other on public safety. The GOP is against both bills. The GOP believes the human services bill does not include enough funding for nursing homes. They are against the public safety bill because they think it goes too easy on some violent offenders. The DFL says the human services bill will benefit personal assistants. They also say the public safety bill helps to recruit new law enforcement officers and tackles gun violence.