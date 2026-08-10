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Medical officials react to Trump's order on childhood vaccine recommendations

A move designed to bring clarity to the debate over vaccines is actually creating more confusion. President Trump's executive order, signed on Monday, calls for cutting down the number of recommended vaccines for kids. However, Mr. Trump says parents can still choose to give their children "all of the vaccines" if they wish. Ubah Ali breaks down the recommendations and shares reactions from a parent and the medical community.
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