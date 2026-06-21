Lisa Demuth on why she decided to stay in Minnesota governor's race Early voting for the Aug. 11 primary start this Friday. One of the most watched races is the very tight contest for governor on the Republican side. A recent poll released by survey USA and KSTP showed Mike Lindell the long time associate of President Trump leading that race 27% to 22% for House Speaker Lisa Demuth to 17% for businessman Kendall Qualls. The margin of error at 5.4%. Lisa Demuth joins Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.