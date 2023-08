Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey picked Lee Sheehy, a long-time public servant, to fill in as Commisioner of Community Safety.

Lee Sheehy named interim Minneapolis Safety Commissioner Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey picked Lee Sheehy, a long-time public servant, to fill in as Commisioner of Community Safety.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On