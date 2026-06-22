Judge issues scathing condemnation of federal investigations into Minnesota officials Minnesota's chief federal district court judge issued a scathing ruling condemning the Trump administration's criminal investigation into Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Judge Patrick Schiltz ruled the investigation was politically motivated, unconstitutional and without merit. Esme Murphy reports that ruling is a major setback in the Trump administration's effort to punish Minnesota for the resistance to Operation Metro Surge.