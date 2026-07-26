Ilhan Omar says her top priority remains Trump's immigration crackdown heading into midterms In the past few years one of the fiercest primary battles has been in the 5th Congressional District. That seat has been held since 2018 by Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar. In previous years, candidates running against her in the DFL primary have raised millions of dollars. This year Omar is facing several DFL challengers, none of whom has more than $100,000 in their campaign accounts. Omar is sitting on a very comfortable $1.5 million in cash as she works toward the primary. Esme Murphy sat down with her to talk about the race.