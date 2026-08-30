How Acme in Minneapolis has built a legacy of laughs Maybe it was the pandemic, maybe it's the state of the world and mental health. The reason isn't clear but the numbers show more people want to laugh. Live comedy has more than doubled in revenue over the past decade, according trade magazine Pollstar. North American live comedy ticket sales grew from approximately $371 million in 2012 to about $910 million in 2023. That's roughly 145% growth in 11 years. Whether it's Seinfield, Kevin Hart, Nate Bargaetze or the dozens of touring comics, you'll find they often share a love of Minneapolis.