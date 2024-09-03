Watch CBS News

Here’s how to do your end-of-summer planting

Maybe you want to replace a tree that fell in the recent storms, or plant some shrubs or perennials before fall arrives. Our friends at Bachman's break down everything you need to know before planting season ends.
