Head to the State Fair's Eco Experience for some fresh, ripe natural flavors Patrice Johnson, chef and cookbook author, and Brett Olson, with Renewing the Countryside, share a few recipes to try out.



Skillet Rye Flatbread with Herby Pesto, Charred Corn, and Burst Tomatoes

Adapted from Magnus Nilsson's The Nordic Baking Book | Makes 3 x 9-inch rounds



½ ounce fresh yeast (or 1 teaspoon active dry yeast)

1 ¼ cups warm water (no hotter than 110-degrees)

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup (or ½ tablespoon honey)

½ teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon fine rye flour



In large mixing bowl, dissolve the yeast in the water and maple and allow to proof about 5 minutes. Mix in remaining ingredients to form a sticky dough. Leave the dough to rise for about 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Note that bread made with dry yeast rather than fresh may take longer to rise.)



Tip the dough out onto a floured work surface and divide into 3 equal pieces. Shape into balls. Place each ball onto parchment paper. Roll out into a round as thin or thick as you desire.



Place clean skillet over medium high heat. Add a few tablespoons of oil. Place the dough round in the skillet and cook until the underside is golden and crisp; about four to five minutes, turning often for even heat. Flip the round, turn heat to low, and top with pesto and additional parmesan. Cover skillet with a lid, and cook until the cheese has melted, about 3 to 4 minutes. Garnish with additional herbs, corn, and burst tomatoes.



Herb and Sunflower Seed Pesto

3 tablespoons sunflower seeds

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

4 to 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ to 1 cup fresh herbs (dill, tarragon, basil, parsley, chives, cilantro), plus more for garnish

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan

Vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste



Add sunflower seeds to a dry skillet and cook for about five minutes, stirring and tossing as they cook. Remove from pan and set aside. Add sun flower seeds, herbs, and half the olive oil and pulse until mixture is evenly and finely ground. Add additional oil to your liking. Fold in parmesan and adjust seasonings. Set aside.



For the burst:

In a medium bowl, toss together 1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes (halved), 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon vinegar, 1 teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper.



Heat a large skillet over high heat, add the tomatoes. Cook until the whole tomatoes burst and the halved ones start to wrinkle, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.



For the charred corn:

Place corn cob over direct heat (grill or skillet) and cook until kernels are charred, turning for even cook. Use a sharp knife to remove kernels.