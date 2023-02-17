Watch CBS News

Grave Digger's driver previews Monster Jam

U.S. Bank Stadium has been transformed into a truck battleground for Monster Jam. More than one hundred truckloads of dirt was brought in, weighing about 3.5 million pounds, driver Adam Anderson explains.
