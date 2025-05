Gov. Tim Walz looks to end subsidized funds for private schools, here's who will be impacted In hopes of making up on a nearly $6 billion shortfall in Minnesota's budget, Governor Tim Walz is speaking with lawmakers about ending a law that provides state subsidized funds to private schools. Benito Matias, the principal at Ascension Catholic, one of the schools that would be impacted by this cut, speaks with WCCO's Esme Murphy about the impact this could have on his students.