GOP candidate for Minnesota's 2nd CD Eric Pratt on gas prices, war in Iran Voting in Minnesota started Friday, with 44 days now until the Nov. 3 election. The only open Congressional seat in Minnesota is the second district, now held by DFL Rep. Angie Craig, who chose to run for Senate this year. The district south of the metro is home to major suburbs like Burnsville and part of Woodbury as well as farmland. The major candidates are the DFL nominee, former state Sen. Matt Little and current Republican state Sen. Eric Pratt. Pratt joined Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.