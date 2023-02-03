Watch CBS News

Friday is National Wear Red Day

It's on the first Friday of every February to raise awareness that heart disease is the number one cause of death in women. Alison Barrick, a Twin Cities Go Red for Women member, and Sarah Burkitt, a 2023 featured survivor, explain.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.