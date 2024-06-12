French bread pizza would be perfect for Father's Day Terri Chaffer from Love That Olive shares her French Bread Pizza recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. Here's the recipe:



Ingredients

6 whole deli rolls or French bread, sliced

Bruschetta topping

2 pounds shredded mozzarella cheese

Grated parmesan cheese to taste

4 TBSP Tuscan Herb EVOO

1 onion sliced

½ pound sausage (breakfast or Italian)

Aged Balsamic

Pepperoni slices

Canadian bacon slices

Pineapple chunks, fresh or canned

Roma tomatoes, sliced

Sliced black olives

Goat Cheese

Sliced bell peppers

Pepperoncini

Jalapeno Slices



Directions

Preheat oven to 375° (or grill to 400-425°).

Heat the EVOO in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally until golden and softened, about 8-10 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the sausage to the skillet. Cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes.

For the pizza: Slice rolls in half and lay them, cut side up on a large baking sheet.

Top each half with generous portions of the Bruschetta topping. Next, top with a generous amount of grated mozzarella and parmesan cheese, if you like.

Top the bread with onions and sausage. Sprinkle with your choice of additional toppings.

Once assembled, put the pan in the oven on the lowest rack for 8-10 minutes. Raise the heat to 425° and put on the top rack until the cheese starts to bubble a bit and turn golden, 2-3 minutes.

For grilling: place the pizzas on foil, close the grill and grill until cheese melts 3-5 minutes.