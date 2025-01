Former CIA agent opens up about cartel connections in Minnesota SWAT teams swarmed a St. Paul shop to save a man chained and beaten in the basement. Charges say that the victim owed a debt to a Mexican drug cartel. You may be surprised to learn it's not the only recent cartel-connected crime in the Twin Cities. Frankie McLister talked to a former CIA agent and the loved ones of one Minnesota woman caught up in the cartel's world.