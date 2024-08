Pauleen Le visits a booth at the Great Minnesota Get-Together featuring a mouthwatering array of beautiful handmade donuts.

Fluffy’s Donuts brings hand-cut magic to the Minnesota State Fair Pauleen Le visits a booth at the Great Minnesota Get-Together featuring a mouthwatering array of beautiful handmade donuts.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On