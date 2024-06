On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties.

Flash flood warning strikes parts of South Florida On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On