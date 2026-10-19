FBI agent on man charged in Mall of America attack plot: "Those were his decisions" A teenager accused of planning a terror attack at the Mall of America. A judge ruled that the 18-year-old will stay behind bars while his case plays out in federal court. Earlier this month, investigators arrested Sheikhdoon Mohamud after he bought an assault rifle from an undercover informant. Mohamud's attorneys argued he was just 16 years old when that informant started communicating with him. The FBI told our Conor Wight that arresting Mohamud wasn't their first choice, but investigators believe he eventually forced their hand. More