SACA Thrift Store's Fashion show is Saturday at 1 p.m. at The Central Mix in Columbia Heights, explains Dave Rudolph.

Fashion show highlights thrift store finds SACA Thrift Store's Fashion show is Saturday at 1 p.m. at The Central Mix in Columbia Heights, explains Dave Rudolph.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On