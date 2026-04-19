Watch CBS News

Business looks to make Minnesota a leader in manufacturing jobs again

The manufacturing industry is part of Minnesota's backbone. According to Career Force, more than 320,00 people work in manufacturing jobs in the state, making it the second largest employing industry in Minnesota. While Minnesota used to be a leader, we're no longer keeping pace nationally. But one person wants to change that. Traci Tapani, the co-president of Wyoming Machine Inc., talks about it with Reg Chapman on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue