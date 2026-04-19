Business looks to make Minnesota a leader in manufacturing jobs again The manufacturing industry is part of Minnesota's backbone. According to Career Force, more than 320,00 people work in manufacturing jobs in the state, making it the second largest employing industry in Minnesota. While Minnesota used to be a leader, we're no longer keeping pace nationally. But one person wants to change that. Traci Tapani, the co-president of Wyoming Machine Inc., talks about it with Reg Chapman on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.