3 young lives lost during two separate drownings over Labor Day weekend Crews found 11-year-old Joselyn Sanchez Rosas in Lake Nokomis Saturday night. 18-year-olds Kyree Shaw and Grace Rhine were found in Lipsett Lake Friday. Rhine is a recent Blaine High School graduate. Shaw graduated from Spring Lake Park High School. Shaw's family says he had just started his college football career at U-W Stout when the tragedy happened at his friend's cabin.