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Zero waste store in Anoka helps shoppers stay environmentally conscious

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Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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There's a growing trend helping Minnesotans reduce, reuse and recycle more in daily life.

They're called zero waste stores and there's one in downtown Anoka called R Marketplace.

"We hear it all the time — there's too much plastics in the world, but we don't really have a lot of solutions, so just trying to be a solution to that," said Michelle Austin-Dehn, owner of R Marketplace.

The solution is reusing previously purchased plastic and glass containers. The zero waste store is all about limiting single-use plastics.

"I bring my own jars, glass jars, in for her to reuse for other customers. So I just love reduce, reuse, recycle as much as I can. I try and live by that mantra," said shopper Mary Gronquist.

Shoppers can stock up on laundry detergent, body wash and most anything else you would find at a regular store. They also sell sustainable wooden toys and other household and personal care items.

"It was just really noticing how much waste I was creating in my own home, and it was like, there's got to be a better way. I thought I came up with this novel idea of, wow, what if we just all refiled these items, and then I noticed that there are a lot of other stores out there that are doing that," said Austin-Dehn.

The trend is expanding across the metro and greater Minnesota as consumers are looking to make more responsible, sustainable choices.

"This is about bringing awareness to change, giving people an alternative way to spend their, their money to support local, and also to just take better care of our planet," said Austin-Dehn.

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